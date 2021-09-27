Add A Little More Music to Your Life during the Four States Invitational Marching Contest

Advertisement

Wanting to add a little more music in your life? Then, Tiger Stadium at Grim Park is where you will want to be on Saturday, October 2 from 10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. as it becomes the host facility for the annual Four States Invitational Marching Contest. An expected 4,000 students representing 15 schools from the four states area will be in attendance and will wow the crowd with their unique marching abilities.

The Four States Invitational Marching Contest brings together the musical and marching talents of area bands as they prepare for regional contests. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per student. The public is invited to attend.

Judges for this year’s contest are: Dr. Ross Grant, Retired Band Director for Irving High School; David Kirkley, Retired Director of Bands for Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD; Dr. Jeffrey Mathews, Retired Director of Bands for Northwestern State University; David Stuart, Sr., Retired Band Director, Magnolia High School; John Young, Director of Bands & Fine Arts, Terrell ISD.

Advertisement

Percussion judge will be: Mike Britt, Director of Percussion for Southern Arkansas University; Color Guards will be judged by Alexandra Schoeffel, former member of Cadets Drum & Bugle Corps.

Schedule of performances are as follows:

11:00 a.m. Texas High School

11:45 a.m. Genoa Central High School

Noon Maud High School

12:15 p.m. James Bowie High School

12:30 p.m. Quitman High School

12:45 – 1:15 p.m. BREAK

1:15 p.m. Linden-Kildare High School

1:30 p.m. Hooks High School

1:45 p.m. Hamburg High School

2:00 p.m. New Boston High School

2:15 p.m. Redwater High School

2:30 p.m. BREAK

2:45 p.m. Liberty Eylau High School

3:00 p.m. Pleasant Grove High School

3:15 p.m. Bullard High School

3:30 p.m. Arkansas High School

3:45 p.m. Pine Tree High School

4:00 p.m. Texas High School

4:30 – 6:00 p.m. BREAK

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Finalist 1-6 Performances

7:00 p.m. Awards Presentation