Man charged with sexual assault for alleged rape of restaurant co-worker

Advertisement

A man accused of sexually assaulting a female co-worker in the kitchen of the restaurant where they worked is being held in the Bowie County jail.

Deondrick White, 38, is charged with sexual assault and faces 2 to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A woman reported that she had finished her closing duties at a Texarkana, Texas, family restaurant and was parked outside the business in her car the night of Sept. 17 when White allegedly waved her back inside, according to a probable cause document. The woman said that after going back inside to see what White needed, he sexually assaulted her in the kitchen.

Advertisement

The woman was allegedly distraught and shaking when met by police in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Investigators arrested White the same night and he has been in custody since. Bail is set at $100,000.

