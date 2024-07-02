Angel Fund Has Completed Their Mission

Sponsor

Founded in 2006 by Beth Morgan, a cancer survivor herself, The Angel Fund Foundation has had nearly two decades of successfully serving cancer patients in our community. When the Angel Fund Foundation recently voted to dissolve their nonprofit, it was a clear choice for their Board to support the community’s only freestanding Hospice Care Center and gift their remaining $148,902.88 of funds to Hospice of Texarkana, where many of their Angel Fund recipients have received care.

“We feel fortunate that Beth Morgan and the Angel Fund Foundation Board have chosen Hospice of Texarkana as the recipient of the remaining assets,” said Cindy Marsh, Hospice of Texarkana Executive Director. “After meeting with Mrs. Morgan and gaining clarity on her wishes for the dissolution of funds, it seemed like a perfect transition to provide hospice care for cancer patients with those funds, noted Ms. Marsh.”

Hospice of Texarkana was pleased to receive the nearly $149,000 gift from the Angel Fund Foundation at a reception hosted at the Hospice Care Center on Thursday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m.

About The Angel Fund Foundation – an independent nonprofit that since 2006 has had a mission of providing support to cancer patients in need with a Board of Directors comprised of Beth Morgan, Marilyn McCulloch, Linda Knowles, the late Fran Mitchell, Martha Merrell, Teresa Terrell, Margo Strickland, Samantha Mitchell, Rebecca Cantrell, and Anya Howard. Also, Beth’s late husband, Chuck Morgan, served as the Foundation’s legal advisor.

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope, Inc. – an independent, nonprofit hospice serving a 50-mile area in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, spiritual, and grief needs. Hospice of Texarkana is proud to have provided their community with a staggering $920,000 of uncompensated care in 2023. For more information, visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.org.

