A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with Commercial National Bank.

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Commercial National Bank have formed a new academic partnership that will allow bank employees to take courses at the university at a discounted rate. The partnership was officially launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on June 25, 2024, on the Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus.

“We are pleased to announce that Commercial National Bank is our newest community education partner,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “For more than 60 years they have been providing excellence in financial services to people throughout the Texarkana area. We are excited to now serve them by helping their employees reach their educational goals.”

“As Texarkana’s Community Bank, we do everything we can to support our community and its people,” said Philip K. Mobley, Commercial National Bank CEO & Chairman. “We could think of no better way to do this than to partner with our local Texas A&M university and Dr. Ross Alexander to help everyone access quality and affordable education.”

Under the new academic partnership all full-time employees of Commercial National Bank will receive a discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

The benefits of the agreement take effect immediately and can be used for the upcoming fall 2024 semester. Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

