Animal Services to Host 5th Annual Bark at the Park

Animal Control Services for the City of Texarkana, Texas is hosting Bark at the Park this Saturday.

FREE rabies vaccinations for any dog or cat will be offered at this community-wide event. It will be held on Saturday, December 4th, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the pavilion near the Kylee Sullivan Dog Park in Spring Lake Park.

In addition to the free rabies vaccinations, city pet registrations will be available to Texarkana, Texas residents at no cost. A local veterinarian will also be there to provide other vaccines and microchipping services for a reasonable fee. All dogs must be on a leash, and all cats must be in a carrier. A limited number of box carriers will be available.

Attendees will have the chance to learn more about the pet services available in Texarkana. Donations will be accepted to assist with the funding of future pet-oriented community activities.

For more information, please contact the Animal Control Services Department at 903-798-3535.

