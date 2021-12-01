Cost of Living Index Quarterly Report

Advertisement

Among the 263 urban areas that participated in the third quarter 2021 Cost of Living Index, the after-tax cost for a professional/managerial standard of living ranged from more than twice the national average in New York (Manhattan) NY to more than 20 percent below the national average in Kalamazoo, MI. The Cost of Living Index is published quarterly by C2ER – The Council for Community and Economic Research.

The Cost of Living Index measures regional differences in the cost of consumer goods and services, excluding taxes and non-consumer expenditures, for professional and managerial households in the top income quintile. It is based on more than 90,000 prices covering 60 different items for which prices are collected quarterly by chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and university applied economic centers in each participating urban area. Small differences should not be interpreted as showing a measurable difference.

The composite index is based on six component categories – housing, utilities, grocery items, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services.

What Do Groceries Cost?

Each quarter, C2ER collects more than 90,000 prices from communities across the US for the Cost of Living Index. With food prices still being a big part of the national conversation, C2ER decided to once again feature those communities with the most and least expensive food costs as measured by the grocery item index number. C2ER collects data on twenty-six items from a variety of surrogate categories to represent the grocery item component of the index.

The Most Expensive and Least Expensive Cities to Attend a Yoga Class

After over a year of being at home and living a more sedentary lifestyle due to COVID-19, people are adopting a more holistic view of their health and fitness, including their mental health. Demand for meditation, yoga and fitness classes are booming, but after the peak of fitness facility closures in March 2020, return to in-person activity has been uneven due to varied state and local guidelines and restrictions. Restrictions on occupancy and operational costs from the pandemic have contributed to higher prices for in-person yoga and fitness classes across the county, as reflected in the Cost of Living Index.

$10.00 Texarkana TX-AR

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce works in partnership with the Council For Community and Economic Research to provide this information in support of community and economic development. For additional information on the Chamber, contact the local office: 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas or 903-792-7191.