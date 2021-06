Annual Grand Opening of Gateway Farmers Market June 12th

Advertisement

*9:30 A.M. Texarkana Arkansas Police Department Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department will be at the market showing off their police cars and firetruck!

Come support our hard-working farmers who provide fresh, local vegetables every week to our community. There is no better place to be on a Saturday than your local farmer’s market; where you know the veggies are grown local, jellies are homemade, and the baked goods are fresh!!