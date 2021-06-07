Annual Grand Opening of Gateway Farmers Market June 12th

Advertisement
Gateway Farmers Market Annual Grand Opening is this upcoming Saturday, June 12th, 2021 7am – Noon!
*9:30 A.M. Texarkana Arkansas Police Department & Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department will be at the market showing off their police cars and firetruck!
*10:00 A.M. Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown, Texarkana AR will read the Proclamation
*Hourly Drawings for fresh vegetables
*Free Grilled Vegetable samples will be given out
*Live Entertainment featuring The Hendrix Trio
Come support our hard-working farmers who provide fresh, local vegetables every week to our community. There is no better place to be on a Saturday than your local farmer’s market; where you know the veggies are grown local, jellies are homemade, and the baked goods are fresh!!
Here is the list of expected items available Saturday:
◉Vegetables:
Greens, Onions, Zucchini, Squash, Radishes, Beets, Peppers, Cabbage, Potatoes, Green Tomatoes, red tomatoes, green beans, and more.
◉USDA Meat.
◉Homemade Baked Goods,
◉Natural Body Products, Jellies, Lye Soap, Crafts, Local Honey, Fresh Eggs, and more.
We are located 602 East Jefferson Ave, Texarkana, AR. 71854
