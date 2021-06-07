Texarkana College to Host a Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Machinery Open House Thursday, June 10th

Advertisement

Texarkana College is excited to host a Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Machinery Open House on Thursday, June 10th from 4PM-6PM in the Ledwell Workforce Training Center on the TC Campus. Demonstrations will be performed on our CNC Vertical Mill machine.

Texarkana College will be offering a brand new, 12-week CNC Machinist operator course, starting June 21st. This class will provide students with the knowledge and skills they need to operate CNC machines and write CNC programs. The course provides an intensive overview of the skills to perform CNC machining, including work-holding, use of precision instruments, machinist math, inspection, interpret and confirm blueprint requirements, and shop safety.