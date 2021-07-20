Bridge Work to Close SH 98 Periodically on Wednesday and Thursday

Advertisement

Work crews will be closing State Highway 98, between Farm to Market Road 1840 and US 67, periodically during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 20 and 21, southwest of New Boston. The crews will be unloading preconstructed concrete beams at the bridge construction site at Anderson Creek. The closures are expected to take 15 to 30 minutes at a time is expected to be conducted periodically from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until work is completed. This work was originally scheduled for Monday, July 19, but had to be changed.

Motorists that use SH 98 should expect and plan for delays between during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Alternate travel routes should be used if possible. Also, the work schedule and closures can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.

Anyone having any questions about the construction work can call the TXDOT Texarkana area office at 903-838-8574 for more information.