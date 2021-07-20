Belvia Harmon

Advertisement

Belvia Jo Harmon, better known as Nanny, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Harmon was born on July 30, 1943, to Will Drannon and Fannie Lou Griffith. She was the third born of their five children. She grew up at Old Union in Simms, TX. The family would eventually move to New Boston, TX where Belvia would raise her family and open her home to many. No one was denied food, shelter, comfort or kind words.

Mrs. Harmon attended Texarkana College’s William Buchanan School of Nursing to obtain her vocational education/training to practice as an LVN. She was a public health servant/nurse her entire career. Much of her employment was at the Texarkana Bowie County Family Health Center and Doctors Hospital in New Boston, TX.

Ms. Harmon is predeceased by her parents, brother Carroll Dan Griffith and sister Betty Ruth Patterson, her beloved son Steve Harmon, and her ex-husband Thomas Harmon.

Survivors are son, Randy Reed, daughters Beverly Pennington and Tammy Cochran/Ernie; Grandchildren Brooke Romans/Gaylon, Briar Helms/Tracey, Cole Pennington, Matthew and Michael Cochran. Great grandchildren Karsyn Nash, Marcus Jr., Clabion, and Jeremiah Owens. Sister Barbara Shindoll, brother Ronnie Griffith and sister-in-law Martha Griffith.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all who loved our mother. She loved her church activities and revivals when her health allowed her to attend. She was a lifelong member of New Boston Church of Christ. She adored her grandchildren and attended any/all of their events if she could physically be there. Dierksen Hospice was a huge comfort to her and our family as she spent her last 3.5 years under home care by many talented health care providers. Mrs. Linda Beggs, mother’s sitter, provided the best tender loving care to her which allowed her family to remain in the workforce. It was most important for mother to live in her home until the very end of life and her wishes were met.

For those wishing to make a contribution in her memory, please consider the Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. or any favorite charity of your choice.

The family will have a memorial service at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.