Broad Street Lights Project Set to Expand in 2024

Main Street Texarkana announced today that the Broad Street Lights project will continue into 2024. Plans are underway to expand lights to the Texarkana, Texas side, beginning with the 200 block of Main Street. This project has already brought string lights to the Texarkana, Arkansas Entertainment District, creating a decorative and practical enhancement to the area.

“This project began in 2022 thanks to help from the Patterson Troike Foundation,” says Main Street Director, Ina McDowell. “We are thrilled to have the additional lighting this year.”

So far, lights have been strung along and across East Broad Street from State Line Avenue to Walnut Street. Main Street Texarkana is especially appreciative of the efforts and contributions of Wholesale Electric Supply, Mike Rogers and Dot’s Rentals, and the City of Texarkana, Arkansas. The lights have already proven to be a beautiful enhancement to downtown Texarkana.

“The 39th Main Street Christmas Parade was especially beautiful this year with the additional lighting,” added Ms. McDowell.

Additional lights will be added in 2024. Plans to expand West are currently being developed by the City of Texarkana, Texas. The expansion should begin by mid 2024. This is part of a long-term plan spearheaded by Main Street Texarkana to beautify the historic commercial district and promote economic development downtown.

Main Street Texarkana, accredited through the National Main Street program, is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization which combines economic development with historic preservation. The Main Street Texarkana District encompasses historic downtown Texarkana, USA and is the only two-state program in the country. Main Street Texarkana is a recognized leading program among the national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities. For more information or to become a Main Street investor, visit www.MainStreetTexarkana.org.