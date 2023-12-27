Sponsor

Leadership Texarkana Offers Leadership Frameworks for Pursuing Excellence in the New Year:

Learning Opportunities for All Texarkana Citizens

In the spirit of the New Year, Leadership Texarkana is pleased to share the early 2024 Leadership Frameworks program offerings, open to anyone in the community who’s interested in pursuing excellence in ANY endeavor. As part of LIfT, the Leadership Initiative for Texarkana, the leadership programs cover a variety of topics and are a valuable investment, whether an individual is a member of the business community, the nonprofit world, or the Community at Large.

LEADERSHIP FRAMEWORKS offerings from January 1 through April will include, among others:

STRENGTHS BASED LEADERSHIP: A Deep Dive with certified SBL trainer Keri Porter. Tuesday, January 9 • 9:30-12:30 COST: $65 – includes book

Knowing oneself is the key to growing oneself… The SBL training is an annual highlight for everyone in our Leadership Texarkana program, so we are delighted to be able to offer a limited number of seats for others to take advantage of this illuminating program.

SEVEN HABITS OF HIGHLY EFFECTIVE PEOPLE – with certified Covey Trainer Dr. Donna McDaniel . Thurs-Fri, January 18-19 • 8:30-4:30 daily. COST: $200

The timeless leadership foundations of Dr. Stephen Covey are a must for any leader pursuing excellence.

FREE 1st THURSDAYS programs return in February of 2024 with:

• FEBRUARY 1 – 8:30-10AM Artificial Intelligence: A Deeper Look into Readiness, Implementation, and Ethical Responsibility for Leaders; Panel TBA

• MARCH 7 – AFTER HRS / 4:30-6PM Women in Leadership: Book Tasting with panel Sharing Favorite Writings

• APRIL 4 at 8:30-9:30 The Leadership Mind In Focus: Untangling Your Psyche to Understand Self and Society – Dr. Brian Matthews- Associate Professor of Management – TAMUT

For Leadership Framework program details or to register and/or reserve a seat for any program, attendees can register or RSVP at leadershiptexarkana.com. The 2023-24 Leadership Frameworks programs are sponsored by SIGNATURE SPONSOR Red River Credit Union, along with Guaranty Bank & Trust and Wadley Regional Medical Center; and in conjunction with Texarkana College.

Beyond the Leadership Frameworks program series, Leadership Texarkana is also offering local Strategic Doing Practitioner Training opportunities as part of the community’s Strategic Doing Initiative FEBRUARY 20-21. $1500 per participant with Early Bird discounts. Generously sponsored in part by MaxAlley Real Estate. Registration is online at LeadershipTexarkana.com

Leadership Texarkana Executive Director Ruth Ellen Whitt says, “We encourage everyone to sign on for one or more of our Leadership Frameworks programs for pursuing excellence. The most reliable path to individual, organizational or community excellence, and the limiting or enhancing lid on any endeavor, is always LEADERSHIP. Our goal is to develop ever greater numbers of citizens effectively and actively leading the way in working together for progress, because numbers matter as we commit to unleashing and focusing citizen talents on actively creating the best future for all of us!”

