Christmas Time Is On Its Way To Texarkana Starting With Wake Village

Cue the Harry Potter themed Christmas music, because Christmas time is finally right around the corner! Yesterday, the City of Wake Village had their employees out on the circle working quickly and efficiently to put up their yearly Christmas Light Tree that lights the circle even on the darkest of nights.

Employees stated that they were going to work quickly to complete it by the end of the day, and that’s just what they did! With the new landscaping around the circle, the Christmas tree this year looks fantastic.

Continue to follow TXKToday for tips and tricks on Black Friday hacks, the best deals in town, and for the fan favorite family holiday events around the Texarkana Area.