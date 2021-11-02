Pleasant Grove High School Newspaper Nominated for Pacemaker Award



The 2020 edition of The Edge newspaper was named a Pacemaker Finalist by the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) on October 21, 2021.

The National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) named 65 high school student newspapers, news magazines, and specialty magazines as finalists in its prestigious Pacemaker competition. Of the 65 finalists, 28 will earn the Pacemaker award, which will be announced at the NSPA Awards Ceremony as part of the JEA/NSPA Fall National High School Journalism Convention on Saturday, November 13.

The Edge also had staff members nominated for Individual Awards by the NSPA. Gillian Knowles was nominated for Story of the Year, and reporters Gillian Knowles, Cadence Pov, and Nistha Neupane were named COVID-19 Reporting Finalists for their story about privacy restrictions and district protocols. Four staff members were nominated for Design of the Year. Delaynie Keeney was nominated for her cover design, “2020: That’s a Wrap,” Alex Norton and Delia Tuttlebee were nominated for their cover design, “The Many Faces of Homelessness,” and Sarah Johnson and Delia Tuttlebee were nominated for their page design, “Runs in the Family.” Winners of the Individual Awards will also be announced on November 13.

Editors of The Edge newspaper in 2019-2020 were Delia Tuttlebee, Alex Norton, and Delaynie Keeney. The journalism department is advised by Charla Harris, 2019 National High School Yearbook Adviser of the Year.

