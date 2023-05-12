CHRISTUS St. Michael Celebrates Hospital Week With Community Donations

Advertisement

In observance of National Hospital Week, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Associates donated goods such as diapers, wipes, cleaning supplies, paper goods, blankets, snacks, drinks, and more to various local organizations including Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. of Texarkana, Mission Texarkana, and Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center in support of our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

The efforts focused on our Core Value of Dignity for the respect and worth of every person.

In addition, Associates enjoyed cookouts at all three campuses – CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital, CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, and CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital-Atlanta.

Advertisement

Associates were also treated to ice cream, breakfast and treats throughout the week to thank them for living our values and dedication to providing health care for our community.

