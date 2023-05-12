Dragon Boat Race this Saturday Supporting HandsOn Texarkana

Advertisement

Texarkana, TX – The Bringle Lake Park will be the site of an exciting dragon boat race this Saturday, May 13th, starting at 9 AM. The event is being held to support HandsOn Texarkana, a local non-profit organization. HandsOn Texarkana supports a wide array of volunteer based programs including senior transportation, a food pantry, and youth volunteer programs! All proceeds are used for these local programs.

The dragon boat race is a unique and thrilling event that involves teams of paddlers racing in long, 42’ long narrow boats decorated with dragon heads and tails. The boats are propelled by synchronized paddling, and the races are fast-paced and exciting to watch.

The event is FREE to the public, and spectators are encouraged to come out and cheer on the teams. There will be food vendors, music, and other activities throughout the day, making it a fun and family-friendly event.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting the 6th annual Dragon Boat Race to support Hands On Texarkana,” said Executive Director, Amy Lemley. “It’s a great way to have fun and support a great cause at the same time. We hope to see a big turnout and raise a lot of money for this important organization.”

Don’t forget to stop by the HandsOn Texarkana tent to register for free door prizes and purchase raffle tickets for a Thomas Rhett concert and Six Flags family bundles!

For more information about the event visit handsontexarkana.org or find them on Facebook at HandsOn Texarkana.

