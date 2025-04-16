CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Host Stations of the Cross on Good Friday

Sponsor

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will host Stations of the Cross for the community at 11 a.m. on Good Friday, April 18, at Sisters’ Park on the CHRISTUS St. Michael campus in Texarkana.

“We would love for community members of all faiths to join us for this special event as a meaningful way to observe Good Friday,” said David Karchut, vice president of mission integration with CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and His death.

“Stations of the Cross, also known as the Way of Sorrows or the Via Crucis, refers to a series of images depicting Jesus Christ on the day of His crucifixion and accompanying prayers,” he said.

The devotional exercise of visiting and praying in front of each of the 14 stations and meditating on the Passion of Christ originates from the practice of early Christian pilgrims who visited the scenes of the events in Jerusalem and walked the traditional route from the suspected location of the house of Pontius Pilate to Calvary. Pilate presided over the trial of Jesus and ordered his crucifixion.

Prayerful meditation through the Stations of the Cross is especially common during Lent and on Fridays throughout the year in commemorating Christ’s crucifixion on Good Friday.

WHAT: The Texarkana community is invited to join CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System for a prayerful meditation and guided walk through the

Stations of the Cross

WHEN: Good Friday, April 18 at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Sisters’ Park located on the CHRISTUS St. Michael campus

About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

As part of CHRISTUS Health, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is a faith-based, not-for-profit health system serving the four-state area with two hospitals, the CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana, and more than 2,000 Associates. We specialize in women’s health, emergency services, senior health, cancer care, heart care, surgical services imaging and rehabilitation. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org.