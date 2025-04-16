A&M-Texarkana Signs Direct Admissions Pathway with Linden-Kildare Consolidated Independent School District

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Linden-Kildare Consolidated Independent School District recently signed a direct admissions pathway for students interested in attending the university. Under the new pathway graduating LKISD seniors who meet the automatic qualifications for the university (minimum 2.75 GPA, an ACT score of 21 / SAT score of 1060, or graduating in the top 30%) will be able to immediately enroll in the university without having to apply or take any extra steps to register.

“We are excited about our new direct admissions pathway with the Linden-Kildare Consolidated Independent School District,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “These are excellent students, and we expect them to thrive here. This pathway makes the transition from high school to college less stressful and easier to navigate.”

The pathway allows for easier access to the university’s 50+ academic programs. As a regional university, A&M-Texarkana is committed to serving local and surrounding areas by providing a high-quality education that is reputable, affordable, attainable, and that leads directly to high paying jobs.





About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

