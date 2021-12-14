Come Visit Santa TONIGHT At The Christmas Tree Forest in Downtown Texarkana

Advertisement

Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa is coming to Downtown Texarkana tonight! In fact, Santa will be visiting the Christmas Tree Forest several times over the next few weeks, and you don’t want to miss your chance for free pictures with Santa this year!

Here is Santa’s schedule for visiting Downtown Texarkana!

December 14: 5-9PM

December 17: 6PM- till traffic ends

December 18: 1PM-5PM & 6PM-8PM

December 19: 1PM-5PM & 6PM-8PM

Bring your families, friends and loved ones down to visit the Christmas Tree Forest in Downtown Texarkana and visit with Santa, take pictures with your families and explore all the growth that has come to our Downtown area. The Christmas Tree Forest in Downtown Texarkana is located on Broad Street near Crossties and is free to view for the public.

