Victims Identified in Fatal Shooting

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The two men who died in last night’s shooting at a West 13th Street apartment complex have been identified as Deangelo Handy and Rikolah Young, both 18 years old and of Texarkana, Texas. Another gunshot victim, who is 17 years old, was initially transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center and subsequently airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for treatment. He is currently listed in critical condition.

At approximately 5:00 on Monday afternoon, officers responded to the area after receiving a 911 call from someone saying that he had just seen a man walking in the 1900 block of W. 13th Street who was bleeding from his mouth and nose. When the first officer arrived at the scene, he located the 17-year-old victim laying in the yard in front of one of the apartments, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers then found Handy and Young inside the apartment. Both had been shot, and Handy was already deceased. Young was transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Detectives continue to investigate the case, but a motive is not yet known nor has a suspect been identified at this point. If anyone has any information about these murders, they are asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

