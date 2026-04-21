Community Shows Up Big for Randy Sams Outreach Shelter at “2 Pianos Downtown”

SPONSOR

The Texarkana community filled Crossties last Thursday night as more than 200 attendees came together in support of Randy Sams Outreach Shelter during its annual 2 Pianos Downtown fundraiser. The evening delivered not only music and celebration, but a powerful show of unity for one of the region’s most essential service organizations.

According to Executive Director Jennifer Lacefield, this year’s response exceeded expectations in every way.

“We are expecting over 200 people here tonight,” Lacefield said shortly before the event began, noting the overwhelming turnout and enthusiasm.

SPONSOR

A Record‑Setting Night of Support

Ticket sales alone generated an impressive $70,000, marking one of the strongest fundraising totals in the event’s history. Lacefield credited the community’s generosity and the dedication of local partners who continue to champion the shelter’s mission.

A special highlight of the evening was the announcement of a $10,000 sponsorship from Dr. Matthew Burks, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon with OMS Northeast Texas — one of the night’s most significant contributions.

Lacefield expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support that poured in from across the region.

“The Texarkana community united on this special occasion,” she said. “We are deeply appreciative.”

Music, Mission, and Community Impact

The beloved 2 Pianos Downtown performance once again brought energy and excitement to the room, but the heart of the night remained focused on the shelter’s mission: providing emergency food, shelter, and supportive services to individuals experiencing homelessness.

Funds raised from the event directly support daily operations, case management, transportation assistance, meals, and the many wraparound services that help residents regain stability and independence.

A Community That Continues to Show Up

For Lacefield and the Randy Sams team, the night was more than a fundraiser — it was a reminder of the compassion and commitment that define Texarkana.

The shelter extends its sincere thanks to every sponsor, attendee, volunteer, and supporter who helped make this year’s event a success.