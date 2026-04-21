UA Hope-Texarkana Wins Three Gold Awards in National Educational Advertising Competition

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The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana College Relations Department earned three gold awards at the 41st Annual Educational Advertising Awards held in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Educational Advertising Awards is the largest competition of its kind in the country. This year, more than 2,000 entries were submitted by over 1,000 colleges and universities from all 50 states and several foreign countries. Entries were judged by a national panel of higher education marketers, creative directors, and advertising professionals.

UAHT’s award-winning team included Communications Coordinator Casey Curtis, Graphics and Social Media Coordinator Carol Ann Milam, and guest collaborator April Lovette, editorial director and reporter for SWARK.Today.

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The team received gold awards in three categories: Digital Video (More than Two Minutes) for the UAHT 60th Anniversary Video, Publication for the Program Spotlight Magazine, and Student Viewbook for the UAHT College Guide.

“I am a UAHT alumna and a first-generation college student, so I understand how important this institution is to our community,” Lovette said. “Being able to return and help tell its story in a creative, professional way felt like a true homecoming.”

The awards were presented in April 2026 at the national competition.