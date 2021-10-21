Costume Contest to Kick Off Membership Drive and Celebrate Grand Opening

Advertisement

Join the Texarkana Museums System at the 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front Street in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA for the Decades of Dress costume party on Saturday, October 30 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $50 per person. Each ticket includes a membership to the Texarkana Museums System! Have fun at the party on October 30 and enjoy the membership for a year! Tickets on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events. For more information, please call 903-793-4831.

The Decades of Dress costume party kicks off the Texarkana Museums System Membership Drive.

“The Texarkana Museums System is celebrating our 50th anniversary this year so it’s a great time to become a member,” says TMS Board President, Velvet Cool. “Anyone who buys a ticket to the costume party will also receive an individual membership good for one year.”

TMS members receive discounts to events along with free admission to the four museums operated by the organization. Yearly membership provide year-round support that allows TMS to offer more programming and to keep the Ace of Clubs House, Discovery Place Interactive Museum, the Museum of Regional History, and the P. J. Ahern home open to the public.

Refreshments include hors d’oeuvres by Benchmark. Guests can also enter the costume contest, to be judged at 8:00 p.m. Participants are encouraged to pick any decade from the 1870s through the 1970s and create a costume to represent that decade. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume in each decade category. Check our Pinterest board for costume inspiration: tinyurl.com/decadesofdress.

The Decades of Dress costume party takes place during the Grand Opening of David Peavy’s 1923 Banana Club, located in the basement of the historic Ritchie Grocery Building. The club’s name is derived from the old banana vaults in which the club is now located.

“Ritchie’s was a wholesale grocery warehouse. Back when it was in operation, bananas were shipped green and were hung in the banana vaults to ripen before being sold to grocery stores,” explains Banana Club owner, David Peavy.

The club is decorated in the style of a 1920s speakeasy, with vintage images and furnishings to reflect its Prohibition Era theme. In the spirit of the theme, guests will have to give the password to enter. Ticket holders will receive the password prior to the event.

The Texarkana Museums System operates the Museum of Regional History, Discovery Place Interactive Museum, The Ace of Clubs House, and the P. J. Ahern Home in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. TMS hosts programs, exhibits, and community events every weekend of the month. For more information about these or future events. call 903-793-4831, find us on Facebook, or visit www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.

