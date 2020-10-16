Daily Deals Opens in Texarkana

Advertisement

A crowd was gathered anxiously waiting for Texarkana’s newest store to open on Friday morning. Daily Deals is loaded with name-brand overstock items from many stores.



Owner, Alex Swaiki, said, “Each day all items in the store are one price.” On Fridays everything is $8, Saturdays everything is $7, and prices decrease each day. Thursdays, they will be closed for restocking.

Daily Deals is open Friday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. They are located at 1714 New Boston Road, Texarkana, Texas 75501.

