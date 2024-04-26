Sponsor

John Allen Gross, 70, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Little Rock, Arkansas, after a short battle with esophageal cancer.

John was born on December 3, 1953, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He attended Arkansas High School before continuing his education at Henderson State University and was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity. He was extremely proud of his college football days where he was a 4-year starter and played on the 1974 NAIA Championship team, and was the Outstanding Defensive Player in the 1975 Bicentennial Bowl. He was inducted into the Reddie Hall of Honor in 2021. He loved to tell stories of his football days to anyone and everyone that would listen. He loved football so much that after college, he pursued a career in coaching; he coached at several schools before becoming the Head Football Coach at Fouke High School. John also spent many years working at Alcoa Aluminum Mill and Abernathy Company where he made many lifelong friends. While John’s only child, Jamie, was in 10th grade he volunteered as a recreational baseball coach in order to meet and get to know all the high school boys. In retirement, he loved watching his HSU Reddies and the Oklahoma State Cowboys play football. He loved fishing and watching his grandkids play sports and hanging out with his friends. He was a member of First Methodist Church Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ruth Gross, his brothers, Jimmy Gross and Jerry Gross, and grandson, Peyton Sims.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Gross, one daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Eric Sims of Yukon, OK, one granddaughter, Paige, and a number of sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.

Visitation will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas, on Sunday, April 28, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

Graveside Service will be at Memorial Gardens on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 10:00 AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church Arkansas with Rev. Jaimie Alexander officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s name to the 1212 Foundation in honor of his grandson, Peyton, First United Methodist Church, or a charity of their choice.