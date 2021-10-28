Downtown Courthouse Ribbon Cutting

Advertisement

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce, along with the Texarkana mayors, city managers, and members of the Courthouse Square Strategic Doing team, invite the community to celebrate the renovations of the Downtown Courthouse Square. The ceremony will be October 29, 2021 at noon. The event will take place at 500 N State Line Ave., Texarkana, USA.

High school bands, cheerleaders, and student councils will be present to play music and lead cheers. The Cookie Lady, Genos, Salad Hut, and The Forge TXK will have food for sale. There will also be yard games to enjoy.

To learn more about the ribbon cutting, contact Natalie Haywood at nhaywood@texarkana.org.

