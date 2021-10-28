Advertisement

Yulay McKinney Berry was born September 4, 1930 to Ms. Ernie M. Rodgers in Texarkana, AR. She gained her wings to be with the Lord on Monday, October 18, 2021. She worked for The Red Barn and CJ’s Restaurant until her Health began to fail.

She leaves to cherish her memories:

God-Daughter: Donna Davis, of Texarkana, AR.

Great-Niece: Rosieland Sheppard, of Texarkana, AR.

Great Great-Niece: Ericka Sheppard

Great Great- Nephews: Eric Sheppard, Jr., and Derrick Sheppard and several Great-Great-Great-Nieces, Nephews other family and friends.

Graveside services will be Thursday, October 28, 2021, 1:00 PM at Fairhaven Cemetery, Texarkana, AR with Pastor Terrell Polite, Eulogist. Internment is under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

Advertisement

Masks are required.