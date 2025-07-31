Downtown LIVE! Brings Art and Culture to Downtown

Sponsor

This month’s Downtown LIVE! is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, August 8. Come downtown for live art, shopping, great food, and more. Many downtown businesses will stay open late for evening shopping. It’s a great evening to enjoy local culture, right in your own backyard. For more information, visit MainStreetTexarkana.org or email events@mainstreettexarkana.org.

It’s once again time for Downtown LIVE! In downtown Texarkana. Join us in the historic heart of our unique community to explore art and music and support locally owned restaurants and shops. Artists Colton Barker, Miranda Layne and Melissa Reddin will be on hand sharing their talents in live art productions. Emmie P’s will be open until 9 p.m. launching a special menu and there will be live music from Crookneck Chandler at The Stained Page.

Broad Street’s newest business, The Eagle Bourbon and Wine Lounge, will be open for their first Downtown LIVE! Located at 116 E. Broad, The Eagle is an excellent example of what makes downtown Texarkana unique.

“The Eagle is located in one of the oldest commercial blocks in the city,” said Main Street director, Ina McDowell. “Broad and Front Streets were where Texarkana started and the charm of these historic buildings can’t be duplicated.”

Main Street Texarkana promotes economic development through historic preservation, re-purposing, education, and community involvement. By supporting local business downtown, Main Street Texarkana helps preserve and share what makes Texarkana unique.

Downtown LIVE! is held 6-9 p.m. every 2nd Friday of the month and brings together art, music, and business to provide an evening of fun, food, and shopping. All artists, musicians, and other performers are welcome to join! Contact Main Street Texarkana at Events@mainstreettexarkana.org for details on how to participate. For more information, contact Main Street Texarkana at 903-278-6441 or visit www.MainStreetTexarkana.org/calendar for a full list of downtown events and activities.