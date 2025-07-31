Company purchases former Husqvarna facility in Nashville, creates 110 new jobs

Sponsor

NASHVILLE, Ark. (July 31, 2025) – CANTEX INC, a leading manufacturer of American-made electrical conduit, fittings, and boxes, has announced plans to invest $120 million to locate a new facility in Nashville, Arkansas. The new facility is expected to create 110 new jobs over 1 year.

Dave Merker, President at CANTEX INC., expressed enthusiasm about the facility:

“We are excited to expand our footprint in Nashville, Arkansas. This property will enable us to better serve our customers and support our long-term growth strategy. We look forward to integrating this new manufacturing facility into our operations and leveraging its potential to drive innovation and excellence. We’re also thrilled to work alongside the State of Arkansas and the City of Nashville as we invest in the region’s future and create new opportunities together.”

CANTEX has acquired an existing manufacturing facility located at 630 Highway 27 Bypass in Nashville, Arkansas. The company plans to invest in new equipment and make significant upgrades to the facility in order to support the production of electrical products.

This strategic expansion reflects CANTEX’s continued commitment to enhancing its manufacturing capabilities and meeting growing market demand. The Nashville facility will play a key role in strengthening the company’s national footprint in the electrical conduit and fittings industry.

Since the mid-1950s, CANTEX has been at the forefront of electrical product manufacturing. Today, the company stands as a leading provider in the industry, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality electrical conduit and fittings, elbows, and non-metallic switch, outlet, and ceiling boxes. CANTEX products serve a broad spectrum of electrical distributors, contractors, and end users across the country, reinforcing its reputation for reliability, quality, service, performance, and innovation.

“Arkansas is open for business, and companies like CANTEX recognize the strength of our workforce and the support of our local communities,” said Governor Sanders. “This is exactly the kind of opportunity we’re working to bring to every corner of our state—building engines of growth and creating new jobs for hardworking Arkansans. Thank you, CANTEX for your $120 million investment in South Arkansas.”

Since CANTEX started production more than 70 years ago, CANTEX has become a leading manufacturer in the electrical products sector. Today, CANTEX provides electrical conduit and fittings, elbows and non-metallic residential switches, outlet, and ceiling boxes to a range of electrical distributors, contractors, and end users.

“CANTEX has chosen Nashville, Arkansas for its next manufacturing site, making a transformational investment in this great community,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Nashville had everything that CANTEX needed: available real estate, a supportive business environment, and a strong workforce. This is a big win for the City of Nashville and the State of Arkansas. Thanks to CANTEX for selecting Nashville, and congratulations to the City of Nashville on a transformative win that will pay dividends in the years to come.”

This is CANTEX’s first manufacturing facility in Arkansas. The company plans to start its Nashville operations in Q4 2025.

“Manufacturing has long been a cornerstone of our local community, and we’re proud to welcome CANTEX as a partner in creating high-quality jobs and boosting local industry,” said Nashville Mayor Larry Dunaway. “CANTEX’s decision to locate here reflects the strength of our local workforce, our strategic location, and our city’s commitment to supporting industry growth. This is about more than just a facility, it’s about building careers and strengthening our economy for the long term.”

“The arrival of Cantex in Nashville is a strong step forward for Howard County,” said Vanessa Weeks, director of Developing Howard County. “It reflects our mission to grow opportunity and improve quality of life, and it highlights the value of our skilled workforce and business-ready community. We look forward to supporting their success here.”

CANTEX will be hiring for a range of positions, including manufacturing and distribution operators. To learn more and to apply for positions, visit www.cantexinc.com/careers.