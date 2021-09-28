Downtown Texarkana Date Night Challenge: Can You Do It?

Advertisement

TXKToday is challenging our readers to a date night challenge on a budget. We want you to visit Downtown Texarkana for an inexpensive date night for you and your partner. Over the last six years, the restoration and revitalization of Downtown Texarkana has pushed forward, bringing new businesses, store restorations, and so much more for community members to enjoy. Part of the new appeal for our Downtown Texarkana Area, is the newly instituted and seamless Entertainment Districts between the Texas and Arkansas sides. The Entertainment Districts allows visitors to walk around downtown, while enjoying alcoholic beverages as they explore everything new to see.

We at TXKToday think that for just $30, you and your partner can experience the revitalization of Downtown Texarkana, while also eating dinner, grabbing drinks, and stopping to join in on some downtown fun. We want our readers to tag TXKToday, as well as all the businesses you visit on your date night challenge in a Facebook post to share with your friends and fellow community members.

Advertisement

So what is there actually to do in Downtown Texarkana? Well, thanks to local businesses who have been working diligently to bring citizens back to visit the Downtown area, there is so much for you to experience. The Frozen Rail as well as El Frio, and of course local hotspot Hopkins Icehouse, can provide adult beverages for an inexpensive price to-go! Now that the Entertainment District has been instituted, visitors can take their drinks to-go, while walking throughout the Downtown area. Visitors can enjoy tons of murals painted by local artists, visit pool halls for a round or two of pool, see outdoor concerts, game day watching, and so many more free activities.

After enjoying a few adult beverages, visitors can then visit several food trucks, that provide even the pickiest of eaters with an opportunity to try. Located Downtown near Crossties Event Center, you can find several food trucks including: Underground Pizza, JR’s Catering, Razordogs and more. With prices that will knock your socks off, visiting these food trucks is a must for your next date night on a budget!

After enjoying the outdoor food trucks, you and your partner can take some time to walk around the downtown area while stopping into shop at some of the new local businesses. Every week, there are new businesses moving to the downtown area, that continue to provide entertainment and fun for our community visitors. The newest business set to open this month is The Hideout. The Hideout, is going to be designed as an adult arcade experience, with a rooftop bar, pool tables and other arcade games downstairs. This will definitely be one of the next must go places in the coming months.

We hope you and your partner have fun on this date night challenge. But don’t forget to tag TXKToday and other businesses you visit, to let us know if the $30 challenge was a success. As always, stay safe out there Texarkana, and enjoy Downtown Texarkana at its best!