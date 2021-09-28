Randy Page

Advertisement

Randy Wayne Page, age 67, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was born on June 30, 1954 to Thomas and Rosie Lucille Page in Texarkana, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, four sisters, one daughter, Randi Lynne Page and a granddaughter Zoie Nicole Wolf.

Randy is survived by two sons, Rodney Page and Justin Page and his wife Lauren; two daughters, Rhonda Spangler and husband Tony and Sommer Page and her friend, Martin Bennett; ten grandchildren, Hunter Brian, Christian Rogers, Jarrod Mears, Jackson Pelfrey, Izack Page; and a special grandson, John Robert Spangler, Merissa Smith, Kimberlin Wommack, Chloe Page, and Jordan Mears; five great-grandchildren, Bailey, Emma, Memphis, Hadley and Lyla; his brother Willard Page; his sister and brother-in-law Dianne and Joe Culver; a number of nieces and nephews; and family friends Eli Whitley and wife Edith, Vicki Renee Anderson and Faith Hawkins.

Randy was an easy-going, fun-loving father, son, brother, and grandpa. He loved being outdoors almost as much as he loved his animals, especially his birds. He loved God, life and he never met a stranger.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, between 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the funeral home in the chapel with Pastor Matthew Butler officiating.