Entertainment District Now In Full Effect Downtown for Texas and Arkansas Sides

On Monday, June 14th, the City Council Members on the Texarkana, Texas side voted unanimously to approve the ordinance for an Entertainment District, which would create a seamless entertainment district on both sides of State Line beginning June 24th.

The new ordinance allows people to have alcoholic beverages open, in non-glass containers outdoors. The exception includes Sunday’s between 2:15 a.m. and noon. Weekdays and Saturdays 2:15 a.m.- 7a.m. The district spans from the Perot Theater through the downtown area and does not include the Bi-State Justice Building.