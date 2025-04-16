Final CASA & TCAC Colorful 5K Set for April  26 – One Last Chance to Run for a Cause That Matters 

Sponsor

The countdown is on for the final CASA & TCAC Colorful 5K, happening Saturday, April 26, 2025. This fun, family-friendly event has been a Texarkana tradition for years, with proceeds benefiting CASA for Children and the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center (TCAC) – two local nonprofits advocating for children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

This will be the last Colorful 5K, closing out a bright and impactful chapter of community support. But don’t worry—something bold and brand-new is coming next April to take its place. We can’t reveal much yet, but we promise it will take things to the next level.

“We’re proud of what this event has meant to the community and the kids we serve,” said Breanne Bradshaw, Chief Advancement Officer of CASA and TCAC. “This final run is our way of celebrating the incredible support we’ve received over the years and energizing the work still ahead.”

This year’s Colorful 5K is made possible in part by our presenting sponsors, Ledwell and Heritage Home Health & Hospice. Their generosity helps ensure every dollar raised goes directly to supporting children and families in our community.

The event is open to all ages and fitness levels. Participants can run, walk, or stroll through a course filled with color stations, good vibes, and community spirit.

Register now at RunSignUp.com/CASACAC5K to be part of the final run and help us make it the most memorable one yet.

Event Details:

What: CASA & TCAC Colorful 5K

When: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Where: Spring Lake Park

Why: To support CASA for Children and the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center Register: www.runsignup.com/casacac5k