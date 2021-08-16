Five Below Coming Mid-September to Texarkana Area

Advertisement

The Texarkana community has been patiently waiting for the new Five Below to open in the Texarkana area ever since construction began a few months ago. For years the closest Five Below to the Texarkana area was located in Shreveport, and the store opening in town has parents, kids and smart shoppers excited for its opening.

According to Caleb Roberts, contractor and son of current owner Mike Roberts, the store is just waiting on a few things before they can complete the opening process. “Right now AC units are backlogged across the country. We are just waiting for that new AC unit to come in so that we can finish the construction process and begin our final checks before officially opening,” said Caleb.

Mike Roberts, owner of the Five Below in Texarkana has tons of experience with Five Below store openings, having worked on several other stores in neighboring cities. “We will have our Grand Opening in mid-September,” said Mike.

Five Below is well known for their toys, beauty supplies, arts and crafts and much more. They provide an inexpensive place for shopping for birthday’s and major Holiday’s by providing high quality products with low prices. The new Five Below is located next to the Ulta Beauty on Mall Drive near the new Burlington Coat Factory.