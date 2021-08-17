Congressman Pat Fallon Addresses Constituents and Announces Town Halls 

Advertisement

Members of Congress have more bosses than just about anybody else in the United States, over 750,000 to be exact! My bosses live in Rockwall, Texarkana, Sherman, and all across Northeast Texas.

They are patriots, veterans, parents, teachers, healthcare workers, firefighters and police officers. They are the fabric of the district and of the nation.

Members of Congress, like all elected officials, are charged with representing the interests of our constituents (aka bosses). We are held accountable for our actions, votes, and positions. Every two years, the people decide whether we should return to D.C. or be sent home. Reelection is the ultimate performance review, but along the way, members of Congress should be available for instruction, feedback, and critique.

Advertisement

There is nothing quite like returning from the Washington swamp to interact with real Americans. It’s a breath of fresh air. The Founders knew that the House would be one of the first lines of defense against tyranny. It’s also why the House of Representatives is referred to as the People’s House. The country is not governed by the elites (that was proven when President Trump was elected in 2016.) Ultimately, the people are the arbiters of power and the vanguards of our Republic.

There was never any doubt when seeking this job that a cornerstone of your office’s operation would be to hold multiple town halls all across the Fourth Congressional District. One of the promises we made was that there would be town halls held in every county during the 117th Congress. We’re continuing to work toward that promise with our next round of town halls on Wednesday, August 18th, Thursday, August 19th, and Friday, August 20th. And it could not come at a more important time.

Our country faces a multitude of hardships and trials today. Our border has been overrun by drugs, human smuggling, and illegal immigration. Joe Biden has systematically worked to undermine the transformational work of President Trump that put Americans and the American people first. Our adversaries are emboldened under a radical administration that embraces weakness abroad and wokeness at home.

Despite all the challenges we face today, there is still hope for America because YOU are still in control. As constituents of the Fourth Congressional District of Texas, you decide what America’s next generation will inherit. The future of our great nation is secure when people like you stand up and make your voice heard. At the town halls, I will be asking for your thoughts on how we can protect and save America. Come get involved -do not abandon the system of government that made our nation the beacon of freedom to the world. We will press forward, we will fight, and we will preserve our great nation.

Congressman Pat Fallon represents the Fourth Congressional District of Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives. For more information on Congressman Fallon’s upcoming town halls, please click here.

Congressman Pat Fallon to Host Town Halls in Texas’s Fourth Congressional District

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thursday, August 19th, and Friday, August 20th, Congressman Pat Fallon (TX-04) will hold public town hall events in Texas’s Fourth Congressional District to provide an update on his work in Washington, D.C. and receive feedback from his constituents.

Wednesday’s town halls will be held in Marion County, Morris County, and Camp County. Thursday’s town halls will be held in Cass County, Titus County, and Delta County. Friday’s town halls will be held in Rockwall County and Grayson County.

Details for all events can be found below. Please RSVP to hannah.spurr@mail.house.gov if you or your outlet plan to attend. The public does not need to RSVP in order to attend.

WEDNESDAY, August 18th, 2021

WHAT: Marion County Town Hall

TIME: 1:00 pm CT

LOCATION: The Jeffersonian Institute, 120 E Austin Street, Jefferson, TX 75657

WHO: Open to the public and press, including national and regional news media

WHAT: Morris County Town Hall

TIME: 3:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Morris County Annex, 600 Broadnax Street, Daingerfield, TX 75638

WHO: Open to public and press, including national and regional news media

WHAT: Camp County Town Hall

TIME: 5:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Pittsburg High School, 300 N Texas Street, Pittsburg, TX 75686

WHO: Open to public and press, including national and regional news media

Thursday, August 19th, 2021

WHAT: Cass County Town Hall

TIME: 11:00 am CT

LOCATION: Cornerstone Assembly of God, 105 W Main Street Atlanta, TX 75455

WHO: Open to public and press, including national and regional news media

WHAT: Titus County Town Hall

TIME: 1:30 pm CT

LOCATION: Mount Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N Jefferson Avenue, Mount Pleasant, TX 75428

WHO: Open to public and press, including national and regional news media

WHAT: Delta County Town Hall

TIME: 4:00 pm CT

LOCATION: Delta County Civic Center, 221 E Bonham Avenue, Cooper, TX 75432

WHO: Open to public and press, including national and regional news media

Friday, August 20th, 2021

WHAT: Rockwall County Town Hall

TIME: 2:30 pm CT

LOCATION: Rotary Hall, 408 S Goliad Street, Rockwall, TX 75087

WHO: Open to public and press, including national and regional news media

WHAT: Grayson County Town Hall

TIME: 6:00 pm CT

LOCATION: Grayson County Courthouse, 100 W Houston Street, Sherman, TX 75428

WHO: Open to public and press, including national and regional news media