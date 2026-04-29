For the Sake of One to Host Fundraiser Night on May 1st

SPONSOR

For the Sake of One invites the community to support its mission during a special fundraising event at Panera Bread (4002 St Michael Dr, Texarkana, TX) this Friday, May 1. During the event, 30% of net sales from participating orders will be donated directly to the organization.

The fundraiser will take place from 4-8 PM for in-cafe dining, while online, mobile app, rapid pick-up, and delivery orders will count all day toward the fundraising total.

Supporters who wish to participate online or through the Panera Bread app should use the promo code FUND4U at checkout prior to payment to ensure their purchase is credited to the fundraiser. Guests dining in during the event window (4-8 PM) are asked to show a digital or printed flyer when placing their order.

SPONSOR

“This fundraiser is a great opportunity for our community to come together, enjoy a meal, and make a meaningful impact,” said Alyssa Beach, Assistant Director. “Every order helps us continue our work and reach those we serve. Community members are encouraged to invite friends, family, and coworkers to participate throughout the day.”

For the Sake of One is a local non-profit whose vision is a community where every child has a stable home, and every family has the tools to thrive. Their mission is to share God’s love with local children and families before, during, and after foster care by walking alongside them on their healing journey. They do this through their core programs of CarePortal, Building Healthy Families, Supporting Caseworkers, Supporting Foster/Adopt/Kinship Caregivers, and Supervised Visitation.

For the Sake of One encourages any citizen interested in making a difference in the foster care community to contact them via phone (903-329-0566) or email (angela@forthesakeofone.com). You can also visit their website at www.forthesakeofone.com.