“Go Over the Edge for Kids!” — CASA & TCAC’s First-Ever Rappel Fundraiser

SPONSOR

CASA for Children and the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center (TCAC) are thrilled to announce their first-ever Over The Edge fundraising event on April 18, 2026 calling on the community to rappel down 300 Olive Street to support children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Participants are required to raise $1,000 to rappel, helping fund programs that provide hope, healing, and justice for child abuse victims. This inaugural event is a bold and exciting way for CASA & TCAC to engage the community and raise awareness for the children they serve.

👉 Participants can register now: https://give.overtheedge.events/oteCASAchildrentexarkana2025?ref=sh_0E6dT5_ab_6EfKQ4

SPONSOR

CASA & TCAC also need rope volunteers to help ensure a safe and successful event.

Rope Volunteers: Support the technical rope operations alongside Over the Edge professionals and play a critical role in participant safety. No special training required — just a willingness to help and be part of an exciting, meaningful day. Volunteers can rappel without fundraising. Training is provided from 8-11 AM on event day.

👉 Rope volunteers can sign up here: https://overtheedgeglobal.com/volunteers/

Whether you choose to rappel, volunteer, or cheer participants from the ground, Over the Edge is a powerful opportunity to support children in need. Community involvement is essential to ensuring CASA & TCAC can continue providing life-changing services to vulnerable children throughout the Texarkana area.

For more information about Over The Edge or to get involved, visit casacac.org/events. Sponsorship opportunities are also available—contact Brittney Haynes at bhaynes@casacac.org or 903-792-1030 to learn more.