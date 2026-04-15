TASD to Host Gifted & Talented Showcase Featuring Student Projects and Arkansas Skydome Planetarium

SPONSOR

The Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) will host its annual Gifted & Talented (GT) Showcase on Thursday, April 16, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at North Heights Community School. The event will highlight student learning, creativity, and innovation through a variety of interactive presentations and exhibits developed throughout the school year.

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Elementary GT students in grades 3–5 partnered with Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council (TRAHC) to create original space-themed projects that combine research, design, and artistic expression. Middle school GT students will present independent projects of interest through display boards showcasing their inquiry, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

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A special feature of the evening will be the Arkansas Skydome Planetarium, where visitors can step inside a mobile planetarium experience, explore space-related artifacts, and view celestial objects through a telescope. The showcase offers families and community members an engaging opportunity to experience student achievement firsthand.

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“The Gifted & Talented Showcase is a celebration of curiosity, creativity, and student voice,” said TASD Superintendent Lloyd Jackson. “Our students continue to demonstrate exceptional initiative and imagination, and we are proud to share their work with our community.”

The event is free and open to the public.

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Event Details

Thursday, April 16, 2026

5:30–6:30 p.m.

North Heights Community School

Families and community members are encouraged to attend and experience an evening of discovery and student innovation.