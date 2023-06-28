Greater Texarkana Young Professionals Scholarship Awards

Sponsor

Greater Texarkana Young Professionals today announced six local high school graduates have won a total of $6,000 in scholarships to pay for their first semester of college. The six students were selected from a pool of 52 applicants. This year the scholarships were broken into two groups. Four scholarships were awarded to students pursuing an academic degree, and two scholarships were awarded to students pursuing a trade. Each student had to meet rigorous qualifications to be considered for the award. The four academic winners were Kalyx Aikin (Liberty Eylau High School), Gracie Kennedy (Pleasant Grove High School), Gage Whatley (Atlanta High School), and Makenzie Jones (Texas High School). The two trade winners were Evan Acosta (Maud High School), and Jackson Montgomery (DeKalb High School).

“Since the creation of the Greater Texarkana Young Professionals, we have been offering this scholarship to local high school graduates,” GTYP Board Member and Scholarship Committee Chair Warren McDaniel said. “We started by spending our own funds, and now we have partnered with Langdon Davis Law Firm (Academic) and Ledwell (Trade) to grow the number of scholarships offered. This year we offered six $1,000 scholarships – $4,000 was donated from our own funds, Langdon Davis Law Firm donated $1,000, and Ledwell donated another $1,000. We are beyond excited to have awarded these six well deserving students with financial assistance, and we are planning to grow the number of spring scholarships available next year.”

The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals Scholarship award is meant to recognize graduating seniors selected from a pool of student applicants from Bowie, Miller, Cass, and Little River County. Recipients of this scholarship were chosen by the Greater Texarkana Young Professionals Board of Directors based on the following selection criteria:

Academic Merit – Student Applicants achieving a grade point average of 3.2 or higher on a 4.0 scale, course selection, credit load, and active involvement in extracurricular activities.

Leadership – Students who demonstrate experience leading groups and providing direction to others including teaching, training, organizing, managing, and carrying extra responsibility on behalf of a group or organization. Being held in high regard by one’s peers for being a role model to other students and making improvements and achieving success with or on the behalf of others.

Community Service – The committee considers not only involvement in community service, but more importantly, the type of service, and impact that your service has on a particular individual or group. The committee considers volunteerism, service learning, or internships that show civic responsibility and engagement.

Unusual Force of Character – Student Applicants who have overcome obstacles related to health, family, social, educational, or economic disadvantages are encouraged to apply. Any circumstance that shows strength of character and potential for achievement should be stated in your application.

Creative Accomplishment – The committee recognizes originality and innovation in the arts and humanities, sciences, or social science, and considers the accomplishments of writers, artists, and musicians just as seriously as the accomplishments as scientists.

Financial Need – Student Applicants applying for the scholarship based on financial need should clearly state their situation regarding the economics of financing their college education in their application.

To apply, Student Applicants must submit: