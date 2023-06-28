TASD Board Names Taylor Assistant Superintendent of Support Services

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) Board of Directors named Terry Taylor Assistant Superintendent of Support Services. “We are pleased to have Mr. Taylor become an integral part of our leadership team,” commented Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler. “His experience within the Texarkana Arkansas School District has given him a comprehensive understanding of the district’s needs and priorities.”

Taylor brings over 37 years in education to his new role serving 24 of those years in the Texarkana Arkansas School District. Prior to joining TASD, Taylor served as a teacher/coach at Henry County High School in Paris, Tennessee. As a member of the Razorback family, Taylor has served in several roles: teacher; coach; assistant principal; principal; director of school, community, and parental involvement; and his most recent position director of security and safety management. Taylor said he is looking forward to working in his new role. “Over the past several years, I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside a team of dedicated professionals, students, families, and community. I will continue to focus my efforts on ensuring the mission and vision of our district.”

In 1985, Taylor graduated with a Bachelor of Science in History from Austin Peay State University (APSU) and went on to obtain a Master of Arts in Education in Administration and Supervision from APSU in 1986. Additionally, in 2010, Taylor received his superintendent certification from Texas A&M University – Texarkana.

Taylor’s reach extends far beyond the field of public education, he has served as the Pastor of Church of the Living God for 25 years, he is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and served on the Board of Trustees of Texarkana College from 2007-2017. Taylor has been married to Angela for 37 years and they have one daughter – Terah.

