Halloween Weekend Bar and Gig Guide

Its Halloween weekend here in the Texarkana Area. The weather forecast for this weekend looks promising, and there is so much to do for our over 21+ community this weekend that you won’t want to miss. Wear your costumes, get out to party, and have some fun this weekend with friends. Where are you going to be Texarkana?

Thursday Night:

67 Landing- Pumpkin’ Truckin’ Paint and Sip, 6PM

Fat Jacks- Taryn Ashley & Guest

Friday Night:

67 Landing- Liquid VooDoo, 7:30 PM

Hopkins Icehouse- Who alls ready for our Halloween party Friday?!? We know we are! Deep Sequence is pumped to come back for another great show! Music will start around 9 and costume contest at midnight. See you Friday night!!

Twisted Fork- T.J. McAlexander, 7PM

Fat Jacks- Ed Bowman and The Rock City Players

Saturday Night:

67 Landing- Negative Feedback, 7:30 PM

The Dapper- Nix Creek and Fright Night Party, costume contest @10PM

Whiskey River Country- Giovanni and The Hired Guns, 9PM

Crossties- Cocktails & Costumes party, 8PM. We have many great entertainment heading your way this night like the #1 Tupac impersonator, Mariah Carey, and many more! We have a costume contest that night so bring your best costume and be apart of this great event!

Twisted Fork- Trivia Night

Redbone Magic Brewing- Brews and Boos with Crooked Halo

Fat Jacks- Halloween Party and Costume Contest