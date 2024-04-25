Sponsor

Nita Faye Collier, affectionately known as “Gigi,” passed away on April 14, 2024, at the age of 77. She was born on August 5, 1946. Nita was a sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, and her memory will forever be cherished by those who knew her.

She is survived by her devoted sister, Donna Morgan, and her three children: Kaye Kiser (Gary), Lynda Cobb (Lee), and Glenn “Butch” Collier Jr. (Stacy). Nita’s legacy also lives on through her grandchildren: Jeremy Kiser (Janna), Kristen Kiser Mallett (Michael), Michelle Forgy (Danielle), Calvin Ballinger Jr. (Lyndzie), Patti Custer, Sarrah Jackson (Chris), Grant Collier (Heather), and Blake Collier (Hannah), 21 Great-grandchildren, and a niece and nephews. She is also survived by her close family friend, Jonathan Weeks whom she considered to be one of her grandchildren.

Nita was a woman of many talents and passions. She was an avid seamstress, crocheted as a pastime, and crafter who took great joy in creating beautiful pieces. Her love for reading and true crime TV shows was evident to all who knew her. Professionally, Nita had a diverse career that spanned roles as a nurse, paramedic, and document control. Even after retiring, she continued to keep a part-time job demonstrating her work ethic. Nita will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and unwavering love for her close family and friends. Her spirit and the memories shared with her will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service to celebrate Nita’s life will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home located at 1015 N Kings Hwy, Nash Texas on April 27, 2024, at 3 in the afternoon.

If preferred, in lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Hospice of Texarkana in remembrance and appreciation for the care and family support they showed during Nita’s final days on this Earth.