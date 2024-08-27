Harvest Regional Food Bank Award Ceremony Kicks Off National Hunger Action Month

Sponsor

September is Hunger Action Month and across the nation, food banks are encouraging one million actions across the country to end hunger. Harvest Regional Food Bank kicked off National Hunger Action Month on Tuesday, August 27th, with their annual Hunger Action Luncheon, which took place at noon at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church. The luncheon featured guest speakers and moving testimonials on the impact of hunger relief, as well as recognized special friends and volunteers, including the Hunger Hero of the Year.

According to Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO of Harvest Regional Food Bank, September is a time to bring special awareness to the issue of food insecurity and to inspire others to take action to end hunger throughout the year. “Both Texas and Arkansas have some of the highest rates of food insecurity in the nation, especially around childhood hunger. These are our neighbors, the people we live with, work with, and attend school with.”

The USDA estimates that 1 in 7 people and 1 in 5 children experienced food insecurity in 2022. Of the communities Harvest Regional Food Bank serves, we see food insecurity range from 13% in Bowie County to a high of 18% in Nevada County.

“We can end hunger in the U.S. when we decide to work together with coordinated action and a shared belief that everyone deserves fresh, nutritious food,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “This year during Hunger Action Month, we are encouraging everyone to take action. Raise your voice. Volunteer. Donate. Our individual actions may seem small, but together they become a powerful movement that can change history.”





About Harvest Regional Food Bank

Founded and located in Texarkana, USA, Harvest Regional Food Bank is the official Feeding America food bank serving Bowie County in Texas as well as Miller, Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Pike, Nevada and Columbia Counties in Arkansas. The mission of Harvest is to alleviate hunger in southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas through food distribution, education and advocacy. In 2024, Harvest distributed nearly 4.5 million pounds of food to a service area of nearly 60,000 food insecure neighbors through a network of over 100 member agencies, schools, medical clinics and community programs. Their Mobile Pantry program addresses hunger in rural and underserved areas, while their Backpack Food, School Pantries, and Out of School programs provide over 20,000 meals to students and their families on a regular basis. Harvest Regional Food Bank also serves thousands of food insecure seniors each month through the Senior Food Box programs and reaches low-income medical patients with Diabetic Friendly Food Boxes through partnering health clinics. More information can be found at www.harvestregionalfoodbank.org or by liking us on Facebook at facebook.com/harvesttxk.