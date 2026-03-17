Harvest Regional Food Bank Celebrates 20th Annual Wine & Jazz Gala with an Evening of Food, Music, and Community Support

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Harvest Regional Food Bank marked a major milestone Friday night as supporters, local chefs, and music lovers gathered at the historic Silvermoon on Broad for the 20th Annual Wine & Jazz Gala, an evening dedicated to raising funds for hunger‑relief programs across the Texarkana region.

The event opened with a lively 4:30 PM cocktail hour, followed by a full evening of gourmet tastings, wine pairings, and live jazz from the Texarkana Jazz Collective, and the acclaimed Candace Taylor & Trio, whose smooth, soulful performance set the tone for the celebration.

🍷 A Culinary Showcase from Texarkana Favorites

Guests enjoyed an elevated tasting experience featuring dishes prepared by some of the area’s most beloved restaurants and culinary partners, including:

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Julie’s Deli & Market

Naaman’s Championship BBQ

Benchmark

Lagniappe Specialty Meats

Graham Slam Bakery

Twisted Fork (featured in the second article)

Each tasting was paired with select wines, creating a curated gourmet experience that has become a hallmark of the annual gala.

🎶 Live Jazz & A Night of Celebration

The highlight of the evening was the performance by Candace Taylor & Trio, whose jazz arrangements filled the Silvermoon with energy and elegance. Their return to the gala stage was met with enthusiastic applause from longtime supporters and first‑time attendees alike. Cocktail hour guests enjoyed live jazz in the Silver Moon theater from the Texarkana Jazz Collective, who kicked off the afternoon’s musical entertainment.

🎁 Silent Auction & Wine Pull Add to the Fun

Guests also participated in a premier silent auction, bidding on exclusive items and experiences donated by community partners. One of the most popular attractions of the night was the Wine Pull, where a $25 donation offered the chance to take home a bottle valued at $100 or more.

🤝 Community Support Makes It Possible

The 20th Annual Wine & Jazz Gala was presented by the Patterson Troike Foundation and Robbins Toyota, with additional support from:

Cabe Cook Foundation

TEXAR Federal Credit Union

State Bank

Ledwell

Bobbie Arnold Atkinson Foundation

Dr. Ly & Aaron Gaylor

Wholesale Electric Supply Co.

Cooper Tire

Their contributions help ensure the Food Bank can continue its mission throughout the year.

❤️ Supporting Hunger Relief Across the Region

Proceeds from the gala directly support Harvest Regional Food Bank’s hunger‑relief programs, which serve nine counties in Southwest Arkansas and Bowie County, Texas. The organization distributes millions of pounds of food annually through:

Over 100 partner churches, shelters, and healthcare partners

35+ Mobile Pantry distributions

Backpack and school pantry programs on more than 40 campuses

Senior Food Box programs supporting neighbors 55+

🎉 A Milestone Year

This year’s gala not only celebrated two decades of Wine & Jazz but also highlighted the community’s ongoing commitment to fighting hunger. With a packed venue, enthusiastic supporters, and a night full of music and culinary excellence, the 20th anniversary event stood as one of the most successful yet.