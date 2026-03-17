Little River County Sues Contractors Over Detention Center Construction

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ASHDOWN, Ark–Little River County has filed a lawsuit in state court accusing contractors involved in the construction of a detention center of poor workmanship that has led to water damage caused by problems with the building’s heating and air conditioning systems.

The detention center, which opened in 2023, “suffers from HVAC problems including but not limited to excessive condensation and moisture leading to excessive water damage to the interior of the building, roof leaks, moisture damage, and resulting damages therefrom to the building caused by defective or faulty construction work,” according to a complaint filed Friday.

Named as defendants are Smith-Doyle Contractors Inc., SpiritArchitecture Group LLC, engineering firm OGCB Inc. and Cushman’s Climate Control Inc. Issues with the HVAC system have caused water leaks that have damaged equipment and other parts of the detention facility designed to house up to 80 inmates, the complaint said.

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The lawsuit accuses the defendants of negligence and breach of contract. Smith-Doyle failed to adequately supervise and direct the construction of the jail, and is responsible for the defects now affecting its operation, the complaint said.

The lawsuit alleges that Smith-Doyle was “motivated by the desire to increase its profitability by reducing expenses for needed workers, training and supervision to a sub-standard level, which would predictably lead to defects in construction, both apparent and latent.”

Smith-Doyle failed to use the care it should have in supervising the work of OGCB and Cushman’s, the complaint said.

The complaint said all of the defendants failed in the design and installation of the “HVAC, dehumidification systems, and related systems and components, including installation of improper and/or inoperable equipment and systems, and missing and/or improperly installed equipment and components at the facility.”

The complaint seeks compensation for the cost to the county of having to repair the building, the costs of inspections to determine the source and extent of the damages and for attorney fees associated with bringing the lawsuit.

The county is represented by Chad Trammell of Trammell Piazza Law Firm PLLC and Eric T. Bishop of Eric T. Bishop Attorney at Law PLLC.

Jason Campbell of Gill Ragon Owen PA filed a notice of appearance Monday on behalf of SpiritArchitecture. Counsel information for the other defendants was not available Monday.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Bryan Chesshir.