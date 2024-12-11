Harvest Regional Food Bank’s 35th Anniversary Celebration & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Sponsor

Harvest Regional Food Bank is celebrating 35 years of fighting hunger in the Texarkana area. On display was their newly remodeled and expanded Food Bank and Resource Center during yesterday’s ribbon cutting for this new chapter of community impact!

Harvest Regional Food Bank has helped feed Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas families for 35 years. They accept and distribute food that is served at local food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, and other agencies that provide hunger relief.

Harvest has many opportunities available for those who want to help (through donations or volunteering), and for those who want to host a food drive or special event for the Food Bank.

Donate here: https://harvestregionalfoodbank.org/donate/

#HRFB #35YearsStrong #ribboncutting #holidayopenhouse #HungerRelief #foodbank #CommunityImpact

