Signing Day – TASD’s Macie Lee Signs Letter of Intent with ETBU

Sponsor

The TASD family is proud to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Macie Lee, who has signed a letter of intent with East Texas Baptist University.

Macie will attend East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas, where she plans to excel both academically and athletically. As a dedicated student-athlete, Macie has been a standout member of the softball team as well as the volleyball and Redline dance programs.

Her success reflects her unwavering commitment, perseverance, and the encouragement of her family, coaches, and teammates. We couldn’t be prouder of Macie’s accomplishments and are excited to watch her thrive at the next level. Macie’s journey serves as an inspiration to her peers and the entire TASD community, demonstrating the incredible possibilities that can be achieved through hard work and dedication. Her leadership, both on and off the field, has left a lasting impact and set a shining example for future generations of student-athletes.

Congratulations, Macie, on this well-earned milestone! Your school and community stand behind you with pride and support as you embark on this exciting new chapter.

