Harvest Regional Food Bank’s “Taste of Texarkana” Returns for 32nd Year

Harvest Regional Food Bank is excited to announce the return of its highly anticipated annual event, Taste of Texarkana, scheduled for October 14, 5-8 p.m. at the Four States Fairgrounds Arena. Celebrating its 32nd year, this popular evening features over 40 food and beverage vendors offering samples of their finest dishes and competing for several awards, including Best of Taste and Crowd Favorite.

“Taste of Texarkana has been one of the area’s favorite charity events for over three decades,” said Camille Coker Wrinkle, Executive Director of Harvest Regional Food Bank. “Thanks to our generous sponsors and community support, everyone is able to come together for a family-friendly night of fun and great food, in support of our mission to end hunger across southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas.”

Once again, this year’s event is hosted by Grand Presenting sponsors, Dr. Ly and Aaron Gaylor. Additional support includes presenting sponsors, the Patterson-Troike Foundation and Wholesale Electric Supply Co., as well as main course sponsors Cooper Tire, Ledwell Office Solutions, Simmons Bank, and TEXAR Federal Credit Union.

“Taste of Texarkana is always such a fun and engaging event,” said Aaron Gaylor. “It’s wonderful to see the community come out to support Harvest Regional Food Bank, and it’s always a pleasure to reconnect with so many familiar faces.”

Regular adult tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets for children ages 6-12 are $10, both in advance and at the door, and children aged 5 and under are free. VIP tickets are available for $50 and include reserved seating, beverage station, and other exclusive perks. VIP tables are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at www.harvestregionalfoodbank.org or at the following locations: TEXAR Federal Credit Union (main branch on Richmond Rd), Julie’s Deli & Market, Ace Hardware (on Kings Highway), and Harvest Regional Food Bank. All proceeds will benefit the hunger relief efforts of the Food Bank.

For vendor and sponsorship information, or to purchase a VIP table, please call Harvest Regional Food Bank at 870-774-1398 or email development@HRFB.org. Stay updated on this event and other promotions by following us on Facebook.

Harvest Regional Food Bank

Harvest Regional Food Bank is the Feeding America food bank serving Bowie County, TX, as well as Miller, Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Pike, Nevada, and Columbia Counties, in southwest Arkansas. Our mission is to eliminate hunger throughout southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas through food distribution, education, and advocacy. Formed in 1989 as a local food rescue organization, Harvest Regional Food Bank now serves as the area’s primary hunger relief provider, distributing nearly 4 million pounds of food in 2024 to approximately 100 partner churches, shelters, and healthcare partners. In more rural and underserved areas, the Food Bank serves food-insecure communities directly, with over 35 Mobile Pantry distributions. Harvest Regional Food Bank addresses childhood and family hunger through our backpack food and school pantry programs on over 40 primary, high school, and college campuses and serves neighbors aged 55 and over through our Senior Food Box program. More information can be found at www.harvestregionalfoodbank.org or by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/harvesttxk.