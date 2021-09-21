Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrated Throughout Texarkana Schools and Community

Advertisement

September 15th- October 15th marks the month long celebration of National Hispanic Heritage! National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated yearly, and welcomes a celebration and honoring of those who come from Hispanic Heritage. Many schools in our area are taking the time to celebrate, and honor those of Hispanic decent, and are taking the time to educate others on it’s significance for those in our community who celebrate!

Yesterday, Arkansas Middle School student’s created a presentation to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day. “They shared information, music, and dancing with their peers during lunch. It was a fun education experience for all! At AMS, we believe all belong, all learn, and all succeed. A crucial part of education is learning to celebrate and embrace diversity, because we all become stronger,” write the Arkansas Middle School Facebook Page admin. To watch the presentation you can click the link here.

Our Texarkana Community is continually growing, and the diversity of cultures is something to be celebrated. TXKToday, is honored to continue coverage on local Hispanic Heritage Month activities, and is dedicated to providing information and education to the local Texarkana community. If you, or anyone you may know is doing something throughout the next few weeks to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month, we would love to help cover any event. Please email Jordan@txktoday.com to provide information on any upcoming events.

