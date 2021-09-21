Jesse Benjamin Worrell

Advertisement

Jess B. Worrell, age 95, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior, September 17, 2021, in a Texarkana, Texas hospital. He was born June 18, 1926 in Bismark, Arkansas to William and Ollie Worrell. Jess was a Navy veteran, and a beloved member of Atlanta Church of God. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to dance in his younger years.

Jess is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and two sisters.

He is survived by his daughter, Janice Clark of Pismo Beach, California; nephew, Dale Lavender and wife Jane of Carson, California; grandson, Rick Clark; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a very special friend and caretaker, Norma Hancock.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, September 24, 2021 at Hanner Funeral Service.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Atlanta Church of God, with Rev. Chris Miller officiating.

Interment will be in Smyrna Cemetery.

Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com.